Thames (back) returns to the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, batting seventh and playing first base.
Back pain popped up for Thames over the weekend, causing him to miss a pair of intrasquad games. He remained sidelined Tuesday but is back for Wednesday's contest and will look to improve upon his .681 through his first six games.
More News
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Absent for another simulated game•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Dealing with back issue•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Riding pine vs. lefty•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Sits against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Headed for everyday role•