Thames went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

After sitting during the matinee, Thames hit fifth in the nightcap and helped the Nats to a 10-9 win. The 33-year-old should continue to hold down the strong side of a platoon at first base with Asdrubal Cabrera despite a poor .209/.294/.330 slash line on the season.