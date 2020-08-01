Thames sat out Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage with back pain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Assuming the injury is a minor one, it's quite well-timed for Thames, as the Nationals have no games until Tuesday after their weekend series against Miami was postponed due to the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak. Thames received treatment Saturday, though it's not yet clear when he's expected to return to game action.
