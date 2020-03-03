Nationals' Eric Thames: Dealing with calf tightness
Thames has been dealing with a tight left calf and is expected return to game action this weekend, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
The 33-year-old has been fielding grounder and taking batting practice at the team facility as of late, but manager Davey Martinez doesn't want to push the veteran too hard this early in camp. Thames finished his 2019 campaign in Milwaukee hitting .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs, 67 runs scored and 61 RBI across 459 plate appearances. The left-handed power hitter is expected to enter Opening Day in a platoon role with Ryan Zimmerman at first base. Thames has hit a total of 63 home runs during the past three seasons against righties, compared to just 9 versus southpaws.
