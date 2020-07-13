Thames could be in the lineup every day this season, either at first base or designated hitter, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nats seemed to have plenty of 1B/DH depth not too long ago, but with Ryan Zimmerman opting out of the season and Howie Kendrick (undisclosed) not yet cleared to participate in summer camp, Thames is currently the last man standing. The former Brewer has been working hard on his defense at first base during camp, but it's his bat that will keep him in the lineup after he slugged 72 homers over the last three seasons.