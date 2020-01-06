Nationals' Eric Thames: Lands with Nationals
Thames signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Nationals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal also includes a mutual option for a second season. The 33-year-old hasn't been able to keep up the incredible numbers he posted in his first month back in major-league baseball in 2017, but his .247/.346/.505 slash line with 25 homers for the Brewers last season was certainly respectable. His arrival in Washington complicates the team's infield picture. Howie Kendrick had appeared to be the primary option at first base but will likely now also take playing time from Starlin Castro and Asdrubal Cabrera at second and third. Thames can also play the outfield corners.
