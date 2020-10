Thames' club portion of his mutual contract option was declined by the Nationals on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Thames could still elect to remain with the club on a $4 million deal for a second season, but he'll be owed $1 million if he declines his player option. The 33-year-old slashed .203/.300/.317 with three home runs and 12 RBI while appearing in 41 games during the shortened 2020 season.