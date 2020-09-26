Thames isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Thames' playing time has decreased significantly in recent games, and he'll take a seat once again for Saturday's matinee. Yadiel Hernandez will take over as the designated hitter.
