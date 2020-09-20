Thames is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Thames went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and committed a crucial error during Game 1, and he'll stick on the bench for the nightcap with lefty Braxton Garrett on the mound for Miami. Jake Noll receives the start at first base in Game 2 for Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Gets breather during nightcap•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: On bench against lefty•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Sits against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Comes up big in nightcap Friday•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: On bench for afternoon game•