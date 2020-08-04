Thames (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
Thames missed a pair of intrasquad games over the weekend, though that may not be the reason for his absence Tuesday. Lefty Steven Matz will start for the Mets, and Thames didn't start against either of the first two lefties the Nationals faced this season. Howie Kendrick will start at first base, with Asdrubal Cabrera serving as the designated hitter.
