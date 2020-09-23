Thames isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies.
Thames will retreat to the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in the last five games, even with right-hander Zach Eflin starting for Philadelphia. Asdrubal Cabrera will take over at first base.
