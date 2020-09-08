Thames sits Tuesday against lefty Ryan Yarbrough and the Rays.
Thames has yet to start against a single southpaw this season. Given that he's hitting just .212/.291/.323 on the year, it's easier to see him losing at-bats against righties than it is to see him gaining playing time against lefties. Asdrubal Cabrera will be the first baseman Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Sits against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Comes up big in nightcap Friday•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: On bench for afternoon game•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: On bench against righty•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Hits second homer•
-
Nationals' Eric Thames: Sitting versus lefty•