Thames will sit Monday against the Phillies.
Thames sits despite a righty (Zack Wheeler) taking the hill for the Phillies. It's just the third time all season the veteran has found himself on the bench against a right-hander. With Thames, who's 33 years old and will be a free agent next season, hitting just .208/.296/.325 on the year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the struggling defending champions plan for next season and give more at-bats to younger options in the final week of the year. That's not actually what they're doing Monday, though, as 34-year-old Asdrubal Cabrera starts at first base while 32-year-old Brock Holt serves as the designated hitter.
