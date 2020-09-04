site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Eric Thames: On bench for afternoon game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thames will sit for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Thames hits the bench with the left-handed Tommy Milone set to start for Atlanta. He'll likely return for the nightcap against righty Josh Tomlin.
