Thames is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays.
The expectation is that lefty Josh Fleming will be the Rays' primary pitcher in this one. Even so, Thames is hitting .212 with a .257 OBP and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate this month, continuing what has been a pretty disappointing season for the perceived slugger. Nobody expected Thames to hit for a high average, but his .296 OBP and .339 SLG on the season are well below expectations.
