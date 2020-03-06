Play

Thames (calf) is expected to serve as a designated hitter in one of Saturday's split-squad games, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thames has been limited by left calf tightness early on in spring training, but he's been fielding grounders and taking batting practice this week. Assuming Thames is able to bat as expected Saturday, game action at first base figures to follow shortly thereafter.

