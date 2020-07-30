Thames is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals.
The lefty-hitting Thames will head to the bench for the second time this season with a southpaw (Hyun-Jin Ryu) on the mound for the opposition. Asdrubal Cabrera will cover first base in place of Thames, while Josh Harrison takes over as designated hitter for Howie Kendrick (back).
