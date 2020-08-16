site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Eric Thames: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thames is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
He will head to the bench with southpaw John Means on the hill for Baltimore. Asdrubal Cabrera will start at first base and bat third.
