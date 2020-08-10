site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Eric Thames: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thames is not in the lineup against lefty Steven Matz and the Mets on Monday.
Thames didn't start against any of the first four lefties the Nationals faced this season, so it's no surprise to see him sit again Monday. Asdrubal Cabrera will handle first base in his absence.
