Thames will not start Saturday against Atlanta.
It's no surprise to see Thames on the bench with a lefty (Max Fried) on the mound for the opposition. Whether or not Thames loses playing time against righties as well down the stretch remains to be seen. Carter Kieboom was recalled Saturday and starts at third base, pushing Asdrubal Cabrera to first.
