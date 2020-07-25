Thames will be on the bench Saturday against the Yankees.
Thames started in the season opener against righty Gerrit Cole but will sit Saturday with lefty James Paxton on the mound. Howie Kendrick will move out to first base, with Carter Kieboom serving as the designated hitter. Whether or not Thames will sit against the majority of lefties this season remains to be seen.
