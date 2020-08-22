Thames isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
With lefty Daniel Castano taking the mound for Miami, Thames will retreat to the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill. Asdrubal Cabrera will shift to first base with Carter Kieboom starting at the hot corner.
