Thames is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Thames will head to the bench Friday with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Boston. Juan Soto will serve as the designated hitter while Howie Kendrick shifts to first base, leaving Michael Taylor to start in left field.
