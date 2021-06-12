Fedde (COVID-19) was activated ahead of his start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.

It's not a great matchup on paper for Fedde, as the Giants' rank sixth in the majors with a 106 wRC+. He most recently logged five innings in a June 5 rehab start, so he could go deep enough to qualify for the win, but he will be facing Giants ace Kevin Gausman.