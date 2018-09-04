Fedde (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

He suffered the shoulder injury July 4 and gave up four runs while striking out 13 in 14.2 innings across three rehab starts. Fedde technically still qualifies as a prospect (43.1 MLB innings) but he turns 26 this offseason and will likely exhaust his prospect status this month. He has a 7.06 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in nine big-league starts, but his 4.00 xFIP suggests he's been a bit unlucky over those outings.