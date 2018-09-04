Nationals' Erick Fedde: Activated, starting Tuesday
Fedde (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
He suffered the shoulder injury July 4 and gave up four runs while striking out 13 in 14.2 innings across three rehab starts. Fedde technically still qualifies as a prospect (43.1 MLB innings) but he turns 26 this offseason and will likely exhaust his prospect status this month. He has a 7.06 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in nine big-league starts, but his 4.00 xFIP suggests he's been a bit unlucky over those outings.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Will be activated to start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Makes second rehab start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Goes four innings in rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: To start rehab assignment Monday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Successful sim game•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Transferred to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...