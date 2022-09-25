Fedde (6-11) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Fedde allowed a two-run single in the first inning followed by a solo homer from outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to lead off the fourth and an RBI double from Miguel Rojas in the sixth, one of three doubles surrendered by the righty. The righty is going through a dreadful stretch in his last nine starts, recording a 7.42 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 40 innings. Furthermore, the 29-year-old has pitched five innings or more in just four of those starts.