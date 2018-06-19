Fedde (0-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across 5.1 innings en route to a loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Fedde was touched up for a run in the first inning, but he settled down and coasted into the fifth before allowing a two-run home run to Aaron Hicks. He came back out for the sixth but was removed after allowing a one-out single, with his pitch count sitting at 97. Given the opportunity to start due to Monday's unorthodox schedule, Fedde wasn't particularly impressive in any respect and still holds a 5.63 ERA. That said, he's expected to remain in the rotation for the time being and should face the Phillies this weekend.