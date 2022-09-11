Fedde (6-10) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out one.
Fedde allowed a two-run homer from outfielder Bryce Harper to tie the game with two outs in the third, and later allowed an RBI double from Brandon Marsh. The righty has been dreadful in his last seven starts, turning in a 7.71 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 30.1 innings. In addition, the 29-year-old pitched five innings or more just three times during that span.
