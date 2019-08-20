Fedde will lose his rotation spot unless Joe Ross (leg) is unable to start Saturday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

We knew either Ross or Fedde would lose a rotation spot with Max Scherzer returning Thursday, and Fedde has lost that spot for now. However, with Ross questionable for his next start after getting hit by a comebacker Monday, Fedde has been told to prepare for that start in case Ross can't go.