Fedde (3-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Dodgers, scattering four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The Dodgers didn't get a runner past second base against the right-hander as they were shut out for the first time this season. Fedde tossed 58 of 90 pitches for strikes in his second quality start of the year, and he'll carry a 3.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB through 45.2 innings into his next outing.