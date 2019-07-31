Fedde (1-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Braves after surrendering nine runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings. He struck out four and walked four.

Fedde was recalled ahead of Tuesday's start and delivered his worst outing of the season by a considerable margin. The 26-year-old has a 4.67 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 30:25 K:BB over 54 innings this season, and he could be headed back to the minors since Max Scherzer (back) is eligible to return from the injured list before the Nationals will again require a fifth starter.