Nationals' Erick Fedde: Blasted by Braves
Fedde (1-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Braves after surrendering nine runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings. He struck out four and walked four.
Fedde was recalled ahead of Tuesday's start and delivered his worst outing of the season by a considerable margin. The 26-year-old has a 4.67 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 30:25 K:BB over 54 innings this season, and he could be headed back to the minors since Max Scherzer (back) is eligible to return from the injured list before the Nationals will again require a fifth starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...