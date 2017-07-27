Nationals' Erick Fedde: Call-up expected for Saturday's start
Fedde will likely be called up to replace the injured Stephen Strasburg for Saturday's start against the Rockies, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Fedde was Washington's 2014 first round pick and is now their top pitching prospect. He has appeared just four times at Triple-A, with a 5.57 ERA that is inflated by a brutal first start in which he allowed six runs before recording an out. Fedde owned a sharp 3.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 56.1 innings at Double-A Harrisburg. As Fedde won't be starting until Saturday, the Nationals may wait a few days to make the official roster move.
