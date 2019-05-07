Fedde was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fedde has put up solid numbers at Double-A in 2019, posting a 2.55 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 27:5 K:BB over 24.2 innings. He made an appearance with the Nationals earlier this season against San Diego on April 28 when he fanned three and walked one over four scoreless frames.

