Fedde (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The side session consisted of roughly 40 pitches. When Fedde hit the IL, manager Dave Martinez suggested he wasn't too concerned about the injury. It seems Fedde, who sits with a 4.95 ERA and 1.54 WHIP this season, will end up missing more than 15 days, though perhaps he won't miss too much more than the minimum if he continues to progress in the right direction.
