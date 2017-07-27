Nationals' Erick Fedde: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
Fedde will start Saturday in place of the injured Stephen Strasburg, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports Wednesday.
Baker confirmed Fedde would get the call-up at the same time he announced Strasburg would be placed on the 10-day disabled list. Strasburg is expected to miss just one start, so Fedde's stay could be brief. The club has expressed concern about Fedde's innings this season, so it's hard to imagine him settling into the rotation long term no matter what happens with Strasburg. It's unclear when the Nationals will make the official roster move, as they could decide to bring up an extra bullpen arm until Fedde is needed.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Call-up expected for Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Torched in first Triple-A start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Bullpen transition going well•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Transfers to bullpen role for remainder of season•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Allows first run of season at Double-A•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...