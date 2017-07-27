Fedde will start Saturday in place of the injured Stephen Strasburg, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports Wednesday.

Baker confirmed Fedde would get the call-up at the same time he announced Strasburg would be placed on the 10-day disabled list. Strasburg is expected to miss just one start, so Fedde's stay could be brief. The club has expressed concern about Fedde's innings this season, so it's hard to imagine him settling into the rotation long term no matter what happens with Strasburg. It's unclear when the Nationals will make the official roster move, as they could decide to bring up an extra bullpen arm until Fedde is needed.