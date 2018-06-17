Fedde has been confirmed as the starter by manager Dave Martinez for Monday's game against the Yankees, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde was one out shy of a quality start in his first appearance back on May 23, but didn't fare quite as well in his last start June 13, surrendering four earned runs across six innings against a dangerous Yankees lineup. He gave up long balls to Greg Bird and Gleyber Torres in that effort, but the Nationals were ultimately able to come back and pick up the win. He'll face that same Yankees lineup Monday, but regardless of outcome, appears likely to remain in the rotation until Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) returns from the DL.