Fedde (1-3) allowed six runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out four and taking the loss against Philadelphia.

Fedde allowed a pair of solo shots in the first two innings to Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce, but a bulk of the damage against him came in the fourth inning with a three-run double by Jean Segura. His season ERA rose to 4.71 alongside an unsightly 10:11 K:BB. He'll face the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday.