Fedde yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in Monday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Through four innings, Fedde allowed just an RBI sacrifice fly to Josh VanMeter. He then served up a solo shot to Oneil Cruz in the fifth after not giving up a homer in his previous two outings. The 29-year-old has thrown at least five innings while giving up three or fewer runs in four straight starts, lowering his season ERA to 4.40 through 73.2 frames. Fedde is lined up to face the Marlins at home this weekend.