Fedde is an option to pitch one game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Tanner Roark will start one of the games, and if Max Scherzer's neck is feeling better he's the Nats' first choice to take the mound for the other. If Scherzer's return is delayed, however, Fedde is the most likely option to be called up for a spot start as he hasn't pitched for Triple-A Syracuse since Aug. 21. The team's No. 6 fantasy prospect got rocked in his initial introduction to the majors, but he hasn't let it affect him since his demotion, giving Syracuse two straight quality starts with a 10:2 K:BB in 13 innings.