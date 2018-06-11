Nationals' Erick Fedde: Could enter Washington rotation Wednesday
Fedde could be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and enter the Nationals rotation when a fifth starter is next required Wednesday against the Yankees, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals had been able to get by with a four-man rotation after Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) landed on the disabled list June 5, but the team will need to add a new starter to the mix after Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) joined Hellickson on the DL on Sunday. Considering Fedde already possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and would be able to take the hill Wednesday on his normal four days' rest, he makes for the most logical replacement for Strasburg. Fedde, who maintains a 4.76 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 56.2 innings with Syracuse this season, was tagged for three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in his lone spot start with the big club back on May 23 against the Padres.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Headed down to minors•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Officially called up for season debut•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Will receive start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans seven for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana