Fedde could be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and enter the Nationals rotation when a fifth starter is next required Wednesday against the Yankees, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals had been able to get by with a four-man rotation after Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) landed on the disabled list June 5, but the team will need to add a new starter to the mix after Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) joined Hellickson on the DL on Sunday. Considering Fedde already possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and would be able to take the hill Wednesday on his normal four days' rest, he makes for the most logical replacement for Strasburg. Fedde, who maintains a 4.76 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 56.2 innings with Syracuse this season, was tagged for three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in his lone spot start with the big club back on May 23 against the Padres.