Fedde was scratched from his scheduled start Monday with Double-A Harrisburg, signaling that he could be called up to join the Nationals and make a start as soon as Wednesday in Baltimore, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Due to an off day Monday, the Nationals won't need a new fifth starter to fill in for the injured Max Scherzer (back) until Saturday in Atlanta, but Zuckerman's report suggest the team likely won't wait that long to find a replacement for the ace. Even if Scherzer returns from the 10-day injured list to start when first eligible Saturday, Washington is apparently leaning toward using a new starter Sunday in that scenario rather than having rotation member Austin Voth take the hill on his normal four days' rest. If Fedde is in fact added to the rotation, deploying him Wednesday might make the most sense so as not to keep him idle longer than he already has been. He hasn't pitched for the Nationals or in the minors since July 2.