Fedde (shoulder) could rejoin the Nationals rotation Tuesday against Seattle, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Fedde has been on the injured list since July 30 but completed four innings in a rehab start Wednesday. He tossed 63 pitches, so if he does return Tuesday, it would likely be on a pitch count. Cory Abbott could be bumped from the rotation upon Fedde's return, but manager Davey Martinez also noted the team may opt for a six-man rotation.
