Fedde is scheduled to make his next start Monday at home against the Reds.

Fedde fired six scoreless innings en route to picking up the win Monday against the Giants, a fine opening for what was expected to be a two-start week for the right-hander. Though Fedde had been lined up to start Sunday versus the Mets in New York, Anibal Sanchez will instead take the hill for his second start of the week after the Nationals elected to use Thursday's off day to reorder their pitching schedule.