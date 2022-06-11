Fedde (4-4) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Friday.

Although Fedde fell just short of picking up a quality start Friday, he picked up his first win since May 25 against the struggling Brewers. The righty gave up 10 runs in six innings over his last two starts but was slightly more effective Friday while getting plenty of run support from Washington's offense. Fedde has posted a 4.87 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 57.1 innings over 12 starts this season, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against Atlanta on Wednesday.