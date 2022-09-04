Fedde (6-9) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

The only damage on the afternoon came in the second inning after Fedde allowed a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly to start the inning. Otherwise, he was very effective, holding the Mets to just five baserunners on his way to his fifth quality start and sixth win on the season. The effort lowered his ERA to 5.08, and he will look to keep the momentum going in his next start, which will likely come next weekend at Philadelphia.