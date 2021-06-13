Fedde (4-4) picked up the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, allowing four hits while punching out seven in five scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

It marked Fedde's first start since May 16, as the right-hander had been on the COVID-19 injured list for nearly four weeks. He was sharp in his return, limiting San Francisco to just four singles while issuing no free passes on 82 pitches. Fedde, who lowered his ERA to 3.86 with Saturday's outing, lines up to start one of the games during next Friday's doubleheader against the Mets.