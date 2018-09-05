Fedde allowed four runs on four hits and two walks during Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Fedde had a brutal second inning -- allowing all four runs on four hits, a walk, a balk and an error -- but otherwise limited the Cardinals to one baserunner. The 25-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 33 innings this season, but Tuesday marked his first major-league start since June. Fedde currently lines up for a tough matchup against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.