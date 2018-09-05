Nationals' Erick Fedde: Endures rough second inning
Fedde allowed four runs on four hits and two walks during Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.
Fedde had a brutal second inning -- allowing all four runs on four hits, a walk, a balk and an error -- but otherwise limited the Cardinals to one baserunner. The 25-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 33 innings this season, but Tuesday marked his first major-league start since June. Fedde currently lines up for a tough matchup against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
