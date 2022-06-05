Fedde didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Reds, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

After getting tagged for two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Fedde seemed to steady the ship until running into trouble again in the fifth, sparking a five-run rally by Cincinnati. The right-hander has failed to complete five innings in three of his last five starts, leaving him with a 4.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB through 51.2 frames on the season.