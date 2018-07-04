Nationals' Erick Fedde: Exits start with undisclosed injury
Fedde was removed from his start Wednesday against the Red Sox in the second inning with an undisclosed injury, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports. He retired three of the five batters he faced before departing.
The source of Fedde's injury isn't yet known and may not be established until after a post-game examination, but the right-hander was in visible discomfort after tossing his 25th and final pitch of the afternoon. According to Castillo, Fedde opened the start with a sinker that sat around 93-to-94 miles per hour before the offering dipped into the 80s by the second inning, suggesting an arm issue could be in play. Matt Grace was summoned in relief of Fedde and will likely cover the bulk of the innings for the Nationals with only six other relievers available in the Washington bullpen following the demotion of Tim Collins prior to the contest.
