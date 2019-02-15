Fedde is not the favorite for the Nationals' fifth starter role and will likely open in the minors, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Fedde is behind Jeremy Hellickson in the job battle, which makes sense as the veteran's 3.45 ERA last season far outpaced Fedde's 5.54 mark. Fedde could still crack the roster as a long reliever but is more likely to open in the rotation at Triple-A Fresno.