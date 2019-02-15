Nationals' Erick Fedde: Expected to open in minors
Fedde is not the favorite for the Nationals' fifth starter role and will likely open in the minors, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Fedde is behind Jeremy Hellickson in the job battle, which makes sense as the veteran's 3.45 ERA last season far outpaced Fedde's 5.54 mark. Fedde could still crack the roster as a long reliever but is more likely to open in the rotation at Triple-A Fresno.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Falls to 2-4•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting season finale•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles versus Mets•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans six, surrenders two vs. Miami•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Scoreless over 5.2 innings•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting Game 1 of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...